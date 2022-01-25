Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

