Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $682,000 Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADX opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

