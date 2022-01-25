B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $222,000 in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

