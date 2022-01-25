Analysts Set Expectations for Plug Power Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. lifted their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.98.

PLUG opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,506,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,688,000 after buying an additional 484,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

