Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,562 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 486,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 258.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 63,474 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 72.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 124,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,249 shares of company stock valued at $399,095. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

