Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

STN stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. Stantec has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 32,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 71,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

