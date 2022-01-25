Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $48,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 225,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after purchasing an additional 69,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.25 and a beta of 1.63.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

