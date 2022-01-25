FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NYSE:UTI opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.68 million, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

