Oppenheimer Weighs in on Caterpillar Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $12.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2023 earnings at $13.86 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

CAT opened at $214.33 on Tuesday. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $179.34 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.29 and a 200-day moving average of $206.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,018,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $226,940,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

