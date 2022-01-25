B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $218.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.83 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

