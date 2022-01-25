B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $268,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average is $124.56.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

