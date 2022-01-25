Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

NYSE SCM opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $258.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. The company had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCM. Raymond James increased their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

