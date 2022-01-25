Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Raises Dividend to GBX 18.90 Per Share

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.90 ($0.25) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 605 ($8.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 432.60 ($5.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 607 ($8.19). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 555.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 549.66.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £11,913.42 ($16,073.15).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.90) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.50) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 587.50 ($7.93).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.