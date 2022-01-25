Mesabi Trust (MSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share by the mining company on Sunday, February 20th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42.

Mesabi Trust has raised its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of MSB opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.02. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.60.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 233.34% and a net margin of 95.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesabi Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Mesabi Trust worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

