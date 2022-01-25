Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on February 7th

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 300.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.27. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSBC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 113.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 394.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 81,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

