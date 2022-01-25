CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,977 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $234,819,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO stock opened at $393.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.84 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $403.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.45.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

