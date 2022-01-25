Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 1,290 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,234 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,886,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,829,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,966,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

