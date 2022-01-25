CI Investments Inc. Has $426,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,163 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $195.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.36 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.