Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issues Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.35.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,086. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.