B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $276,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

General Dynamics stock opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.53 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

