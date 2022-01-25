Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $415,000 in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 63,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMK. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

