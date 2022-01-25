Katalyo Reaches One Day Volume of $1,922.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $652,654.67 and approximately $1,922.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049815 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.46 or 0.06637564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00057233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,281.84 or 0.99700880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006262 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

