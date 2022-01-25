B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $300,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $72.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

