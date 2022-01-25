BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPXXY. Barclays lowered BPER Banca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BPER Banca in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get BPER Banca alerts:

Shares of BPXXY opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. BPER Banca has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.