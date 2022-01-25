NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.31.

Shares of NKE opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.07 and a 200-day moving average of $162.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $230.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $2,559,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.7% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

