Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,400 ($126.82) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($83.65) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($114.68) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($97.14) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,170 ($96.74) to GBX 7,525 ($101.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,653.13 ($103.25).

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 6,352 ($85.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,250.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,016.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. The firm has a market cap of £45.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($91.96).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

