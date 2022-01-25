Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Logitech International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Logitech International worth $35,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

