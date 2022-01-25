Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.94) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Ocado Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,065 ($27.86) to GBX 1,990 ($26.85) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,465.38 ($33.26).

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,390 ($18.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.45 billion and a PE ratio of -69.88. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,354.50 ($18.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,888 ($38.96). The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,643.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,765.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

