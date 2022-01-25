Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its position in Alkermes by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after buying an additional 3,654,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 135.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 112.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 995,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 36.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALKS. TheStreet lowered Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

