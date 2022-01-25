Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,420 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Yellowstone Acquisition worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Yellowstone Acquisition by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 2,333.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YSAC opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

