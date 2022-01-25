Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69,564 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In other news, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $296,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 124,688 shares of company stock worth $855,667. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNED shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $300.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.