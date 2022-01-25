Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.18% of East Resources Acquisition worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ERES. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ERES stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES).

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.