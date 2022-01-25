Magnetar Financial LLC Has $734,000 Stock Position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.20% of IG Acquisition worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IG Acquisition by 11,014.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGAC stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

