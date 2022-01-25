Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Position in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAQU opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. CleanTech Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44.

