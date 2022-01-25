Phantomx Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Phantomx has a market cap of $52,943.57 and approximately $32.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.65 or 0.00249097 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006557 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002282 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

