MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Lifted to C at TheStreet

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $849.95 million, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.51. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director Peggy Vaughan bought 44,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W. Alexander Holmes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

