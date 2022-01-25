American Century Companies Inc. Trims Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.95% of Silvergate Capital worth $29,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 24.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 3,920.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 149.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,998,000 after buying an additional 185,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $6,022,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,140 shares of company stock valued at $16,226,157. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SI opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.