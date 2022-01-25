Deere & Company Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Deere & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.82.

Shares of DE stock opened at $364.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $278.95 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

