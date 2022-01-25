BancFirst Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BancFirst in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BancFirst by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BancFirst by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.