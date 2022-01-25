Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Honeywell International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.77 and a 200-day moving average of $219.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.