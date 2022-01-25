Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,992,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,591,000 after acquiring an additional 129,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

