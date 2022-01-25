Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,840,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after buying an additional 4,479,621 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,090,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,640,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

LXP stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

