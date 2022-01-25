The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,359,000 after purchasing an additional 192,721 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,719,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after purchasing an additional 280,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 197,112 shares in the last quarter. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

