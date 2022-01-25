California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of National Retail Properties worth $17,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

