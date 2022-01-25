Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621,388 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $10,901,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $58.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.35.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

