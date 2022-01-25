Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.54 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,963 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 43,693 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.65.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $203.07 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $156.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.83.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

