Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $598,000 Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

EGBN opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

