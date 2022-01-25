Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Diageo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,858,000 after buying an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after buying an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,755,000 after buying an additional 67,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Diageo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,726,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.42 and a 200 day moving average of $201.03. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.