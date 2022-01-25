160,900 Shares in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 160,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,127,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1,552.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 601,284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 506,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 430,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:RRD opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $807.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD).

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.