Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $710,000 in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tennant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tennant news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tennant has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

